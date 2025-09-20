Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $462.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $464.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.14 and a 200-day moving average of $429.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

