Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 2,069.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

