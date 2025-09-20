Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IWF stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.50 and its 200-day moving average is $404.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $469.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

