Abbott Laboratories Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.
Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
