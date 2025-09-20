BDF Gestion Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

BDF Gestion reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Autodesk by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.20.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

