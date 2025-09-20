Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after acquiring an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.