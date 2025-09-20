Baker Chad R Sells 587 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Baker Chad R reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2%

CI stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.54.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.