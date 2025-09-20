Celanese Corporation $CE Stake Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Celanese by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.81%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

