Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 28.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $57,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,574,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,204 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

