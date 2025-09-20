Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.