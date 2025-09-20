Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Western Digital by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $9,663,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

