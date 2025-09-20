Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 234.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Elevance Health worth $147,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6%

Elevance Health stock opened at $313.90 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $542.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.03 and its 200-day moving average is $367.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.