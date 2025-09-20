Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 57,224 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $115,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.