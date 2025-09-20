Adirondack Trust Co. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

