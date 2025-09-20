Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 122,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 32,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Acceleware Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87.

Acceleware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.