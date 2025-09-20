Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ is Myecfo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 106,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 277,857 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

