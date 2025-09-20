Myecfo LLC Buys 4,974 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

