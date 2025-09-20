Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 652,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after buying an additional 165,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

