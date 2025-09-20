American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 53,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in American Tower by 195.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

