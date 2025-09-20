Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF $IBDV

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $22.20 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.