National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 183731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.21 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,066,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,996,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 320,565 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,648 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,908,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 2,030.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,495,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,657 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

