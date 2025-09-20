Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 374 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

