Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $66.52 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

