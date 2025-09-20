iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF $IBDV Stock Holdings Raised by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 690.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

