Myecfo LLC Increases Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Myecfo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 811.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.