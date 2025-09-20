Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $741.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $741.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $697.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.27. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

