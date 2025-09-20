Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after buying an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWD opened at $202.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $204.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

