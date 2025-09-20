SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,767,855 shares of company stock worth $588,837,174. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.2%

HOOD stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $125.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

