SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,875 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,489 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $192,918,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,518 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,586,532 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 45,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,229,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,320,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,654,650.27. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,538,126 shares of company stock valued at $225,707,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

