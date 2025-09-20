Diversified Trust Co Has $8.92 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,524,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.