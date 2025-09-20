Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.430-7.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

