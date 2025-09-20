NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

