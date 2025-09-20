iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 283,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

