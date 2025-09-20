Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $15.47 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,452.34 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,382.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,316.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

