Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys Shares of 685 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

