Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8%

SHW opened at $346.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.55 and a 200-day moving average of $349.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

