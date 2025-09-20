Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $480.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

