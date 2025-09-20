Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Shelton Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

