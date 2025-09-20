Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

