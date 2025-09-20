Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $938.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $759.67 and a 200-day moving average of $734.90. The company has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

