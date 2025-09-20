Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $163.87 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.