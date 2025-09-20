Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 11,908 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.28% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

VIGI stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

