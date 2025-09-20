Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

