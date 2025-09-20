600 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 314.8% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.16. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

