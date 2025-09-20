Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

