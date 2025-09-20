The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stake Cut by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,921,000 after purchasing an additional 276,850 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

TRV opened at $277.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

