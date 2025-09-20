Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $359,000 in Vistra Corp. $VST

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $217.90.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $4,540,494.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,878.08. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

