Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 4,259 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 802,526 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

O stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

