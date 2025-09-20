Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,228 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.87% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTRB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,192,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 197,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

