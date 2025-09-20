The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,057.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.